0 comments

The Nintendo Blockbuster Sale is currently underway

by on February 13, 2020
 

Nintendo is currently running a Blockbuster Sale on a number of titles. Discounts go up to 75% off and can be found on the eShop. All discounts are live now and run until either March 01 or March 02.

Here’s a list of the Blockbuster Sale titles:

  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses – 33% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
  • Overwatch: Legendary Edition – 30% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
  • Super Mario Maker 2 – 33% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
  • Super Mario Odyssey – 33% off – Sale Ends  01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – 50% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 33% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – 50% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
  • Diablo III: Eternal Collection – 30% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition – 30% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
  • Unravel Two – 75% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
  • Team Sonic Racing – 30% off – Sale Ends 02/03/2020, 23:59 local time
  • NBA 2K20 – 50% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
  • LEGO® CITY Undercover – 70% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
  • Mortal Kombat 11 – 60% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time

Alongside the Blockbuster Sale there’s a general sale on the go. If you were looking for some highlights from that then we’ve got you covered:

  • Neo Cab – 25% off – Sale Ends 16/02/2020, 23:59 local time
  • Dead Cells: The Bad Seed Bundle – 17% off – Sale Ends 18/02/2020, 23:59 local time
  • Darkest Dungeon – 40% off – Sale Ends 18/02/2020, 23:59 local time
  • This War of Mine: Complete Edition – 63% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
  • Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons – 30% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
  • Iconoclasts – 50% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
  • Slime-san – 60% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
  • Wizard of Legend – 40% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
  • Wandersong – 50% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
  • Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition – 30% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
  • Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince – 35% off – Sale Ends 20/02/2020, 23:59 local time
  • Trine: Ultimate Collection – 40% off – Sale Ends 20/02/2020, 23:59 local time
  • BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE – 30% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
  • BLAZBLUE CENTRALFICTION Special Edition – 30% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
  • Songbird Symphony – 30% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
  • Outlast 2 -75% off – Sale Ends 17/02/2020, 23:59 local time
  • Outlast: Bundle of Terror – 75% off – Sale Ends 17/02/2020, 23:59 local time
  • Sonic Mania – 30% off – Sale Ends 19/02/2020, 23:59 local time
  • Worms W.M.D – 66% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
  • ABZÛ – 30% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time

There’ll be something for everyone here and most of the discounts finish after payday which is handy.

News

Blockbuster SaleeShopnintendosale

Mick Doherty