The Nintendo Blockbuster Sale is currently underway

Nintendo is currently running a Blockbuster Sale on a number of titles. Discounts go up to 75% off and can be found on the eShop. All discounts are live now and run until either March 01 or March 02.

Here’s a list of the Blockbuster Sale titles:

Fire Emblem: Three Houses – 33% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time

Overwatch: Legendary Edition – 30% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time

Super Mario Maker 2 – 33% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time

Super Mario Odyssey – 33% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – 50% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 33% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – 50% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time

Diablo III: Eternal Collection – 30% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition – 30% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time

Unravel Two – 75% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time

Team Sonic Racing – 30% off – Sale Ends 02/03/2020, 23:59 local time

NBA 2K20 – 50% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time

LEGO® CITY Undercover – 70% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time

Mortal Kombat 11 – 60% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time

Alongside the Blockbuster Sale there’s a general sale on the go. If you were looking for some highlights from that then we’ve got you covered:

Neo Cab – 25% off – Sale Ends 16/02/2020, 23:59 local time

Dead Cells: The Bad Seed Bundle – 17% off – Sale Ends 18/02/2020, 23:59 local time

Darkest Dungeon – 40% off – Sale Ends 18/02/2020, 23:59 local time

This War of Mine: Complete Edition – 63% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons – 30% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time

Iconoclasts – 50% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time

Slime-san – 60% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time

Wizard of Legend – 40% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time

Wandersong – 50% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition – 30% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince – 35% off – Sale Ends 20/02/2020, 23:59 local time

Trine: Ultimate Collection – 40% off – Sale Ends 20/02/2020, 23:59 local time

BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE – 30% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time

BLAZBLUE CENTRALFICTION Special Edition – 30% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time

Songbird Symphony – 30% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time

Outlast 2 -75% off – Sale Ends 17/02/2020, 23:59 local time

Outlast: Bundle of Terror – 75% off – Sale Ends 17/02/2020, 23:59 local time

Sonic Mania – 30% off – Sale Ends 19/02/2020, 23:59 local time

Worms W.M.D – 66% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time

ABZÛ – 30% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time

There’ll be something for everyone here and most of the discounts finish after payday which is handy.