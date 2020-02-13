The Nintendo Blockbuster Sale is currently underway

0 comments
Nintendo is currently running a Blockbuster Sale on a number of titles. Discounts go up to 75% off and can be found on the eShop. All discounts are live now and run until either March 01 or March 02.
Here’s a list of the Blockbuster Sale titles:
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses – 33% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
- Overwatch: Legendary Edition – 30% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
- Super Mario Maker 2 – 33% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
- Super Mario Odyssey – 33% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – 50% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 33% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – 50% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection – 30% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition – 30% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
- Unravel Two – 75% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
- Team Sonic Racing – 30% off – Sale Ends 02/03/2020, 23:59 local time
- NBA 2K20 – 50% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
- LEGO® CITY Undercover – 70% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
- Mortal Kombat 11 – 60% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
Alongside the Blockbuster Sale there’s a general sale on the go. If you were looking for some highlights from that then we’ve got you covered:
- Neo Cab – 25% off – Sale Ends 16/02/2020, 23:59 local time
- Dead Cells: The Bad Seed Bundle – 17% off – Sale Ends 18/02/2020, 23:59 local time
- Darkest Dungeon – 40% off – Sale Ends 18/02/2020, 23:59 local time
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition – 63% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons – 30% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
- Iconoclasts – 50% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
- Slime-san – 60% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
- Wizard of Legend – 40% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
- Wandersong – 50% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition – 30% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince – 35% off – Sale Ends 20/02/2020, 23:59 local time
- Trine: Ultimate Collection – 40% off – Sale Ends 20/02/2020, 23:59 local time
- BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE – 30% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
- BLAZBLUE CENTRALFICTION Special Edition – 30% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
- Songbird Symphony – 30% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
- Outlast 2 -75% off – Sale Ends 17/02/2020, 23:59 local time
- Outlast: Bundle of Terror – 75% off – Sale Ends 17/02/2020, 23:59 local time
- Sonic Mania – 30% off – Sale Ends 19/02/2020, 23:59 local time
- Worms W.M.D – 66% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
- ABZÛ – 30% off – Sale Ends 01/03/2020, 23:59 local time
There’ll be something for everyone here and most of the discounts finish after payday which is handy.