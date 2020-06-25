New Games, Pre-loads and Sales for Nintendo Switch

0 comments
A fair few things arrived, and are still to arrive, this week on Nintendo Switch. These range from games, pre-loads and sale items. So without any more delay here’s some highlights of what you can find on the eShop this week:
New Game Releases
- Pokemon Cafe Mix – Digital Only – 24 June
- Star Wars Episode 1 Racer – Digital Only – 23 June
- Ninjala – Digital Only – 24 June
- Night Call – Digital Only – 24 June
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated – Physical & Digital release – 23 June
- Blair Witch – Digital Only – 25 June
- Brigandine The Legend of Runersia – Digital Only – 25 June
- Tower of Time – Digital Only – 25 June
- Urban Flow – Digital Only – 26 June
- Yes, Your Grace – Digital Only – 26 June
PreLoads
- Fairy Tail – Preload starts 23 June – Preload ends 29 July
Sale
- Trine: The Ultimate Collection – Physical & Digital – 60% off – Sale ends 30 June
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince – Physical & Digital – 60% off – Sale ends 30 June
- Football Manager 2020 Touch – Digital Only – 50% off – Sale ends 09 July
- SpeedRunners – Digital Only – 50% off – Sale ends 13 July
- VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action – 34% off – Sale ends 09 July
Plenty of new shiny things to keep you going on the good old Nintendo Switch, at least for a little while.