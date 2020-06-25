0 comments

New Games, Pre-loads and Sales for Nintendo Switch

A fair few things arrived, and are still to arrive, this week on Nintendo Switch. These range from games, pre-loads and sale items. So without any more delay here’s some highlights of what you can find on the eShop this week:

New Game Releases
  • Pokemon Cafe Mix – Digital Only – 24 June
  • Star Wars Episode 1 Racer – Digital Only – 23 June
  • Ninjala – Digital Only – 24 June
  • Night Call – Digital Only – 24 June
  • SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated – Physical & Digital release – 23 June
  • Blair Witch – Digital Only – 25 June
  • Brigandine The Legend of Runersia – Digital Only – 25 June
  • Tower of Time – Digital Only – 25 June
  • Urban Flow – Digital Only – 26 June
  • Yes, Your Grace – Digital Only – 26 June
PreLoads
  • Fairy Tail – Preload starts 23 June – Preload ends 29 July
Sale
  • Trine: The Ultimate Collection – Physical & Digital – 60% off – Sale ends 30 June
  • Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince – Physical & Digital – 60% off – Sale ends 30 June
  • Football Manager 2020 Touch – Digital Only – 50% off – Sale ends 09 July
  • SpeedRunners – Digital Only – 50% off – Sale ends 13 July
  • VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action – 34% off – Sale ends 09 July

Plenty of new shiny things to keep you going on the good old Nintendo Switch, at least for a little while.

