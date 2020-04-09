New discounts added to the Nintendo Spring Sale

0 comments
The Nintendo eShop Spring Sale is underway and some new discounts have been added. Now is this time to pick up one of the following if you were waiting for a bit of a reduction:
- Snipperclips – Cut it out, together! – 30% off – Ends 19/04, 23:59 local time
- The Stretchers – 30% off – Ends 19/04, 23:59 local time
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker – 30% off – Ends 19/04, 23:59 local time
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 30% off – Ends 19/04, 23:59 local time
- Astral Chain – 33% off – Ends 19/04, 23:59 local time
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze – 33% off – Ends 19/04, 23:59 local time
- Kirby Star Allies – 33% off – Ends 19/04, 23:59 local time
On top of the Spring Sale discounts there’s also some general discounts going on:
- Farming Simulator 20 – 33% off – Ends 19/04, 23:59 local time
- VAMPYR – 40% off – Ends 19/04, 23:59 local time
- What Remains of Edith Finch – 30% off – Ends 16/04, 23:59 local time
- Riptide GP: Renegade 60% off – Ends 16/04, 23:59 local time
- Slay the Spire – 25% off – Ends 20/04, 23:59 local time
Plenty of sale items for you to dive into, just in time for the long weekend for some of you!