New discounts added to the Nintendo Spring Sale

The Nintendo eShop Spring Sale is underway and some new discounts have been added. Now is this time to pick up one of the following if you were waiting for a bit of a reduction:

Snipperclips – Cut it out, together! – 30% off – Ends 19/04, 23:59 local time

The Stretchers – 30% off – Ends 19/04, 23:59 local time

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker – 30% off – Ends 19/04, 23:59 local time

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 30% off – Ends 19/04, 23:59 local time

Astral Chain – 33% off – Ends 19/04, 23:59 local time

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze – 33% off – Ends 19/04, 23:59 local time

Kirby Star Allies – 33% off – Ends 19/04, 23:59 local time

On top of the Spring Sale discounts there’s also some general discounts going on:

Farming Simulator 20 – 33% off – Ends 19/04, 23:59 local time

VAMPYR – 40% off – Ends 19/04, 23:59 local time

What Remains of Edith Finch – 30% off – Ends 16/04, 23:59 local time

Riptide GP: Renegade 60% off – Ends 16/04, 23:59 local time

Slay the Spire – 25% off – Ends 20/04, 23:59 local time

Plenty of sale items for you to dive into, just in time for the long weekend for some of you!