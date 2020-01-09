Nintendo’s New Year sale is ending soon

0 comments
Nintendo’s New Year sale is due to end this week, specifically January 12, and there’s a fair few titles on discount. In case you’ve missed anything here’s a handy list detailing said discounts:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 33% off – Sale Ends 12/01/2020, 23:59 local time
- Yoshi’ Crafted World – 33% off – Sale Ends 12/01/2020, 23:59 local time
- Super Mario Party – 33% off – Sale Ends 12/01/2020, 23:59 local time
- Mario Tennis Ace – 33% off – Sale Ends 12/01/2020, 23:59 local time
- Splatoon 2 – 33% off – Sale Ends 12/01/2020, 23:59 local time
- Fitness Boxing – 30% off – Sale Ends 12/01/2020, 23:59 local time
- Dragon Quest XI S – Echoes of an Elusive Age – 33% off – Sale Ends 12/01/2020, 23:59 local time
- Octopath Traveller – 40% off – Sale Ends 12/01/2020, 23:59 local time
- Overwatch: Legendary Edition – 30% off – Sale Ends 12/01/2020, 23:59 local time
On top of the New Year Sale, here’s some highlights from the general sales that might also interest you, including when they finish:
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate – 50% off – 27/01/2020, 23:59 local time
- Mega Man Legacy Collection – 34% off – 27/01/2020, 23:59 local time
- Resident Evil – 50% off – 27/01/2020, 23:59 local time
- Devil May Cry – 25% off – 27/01/2020, 23:59 local time
- Trine Enchanted Edition – 50% off – 20/01/2020, 23:59 local time
- Baba Is You – 20% off – 13/01/2020, 23:59 local time
- Astebreed – 50% off – 16/01/2020, 23:59 local time
- Celeste – 50% off – 16/01/2020, 23:59 local time
- TowerFall – 50% off – 16/01/2020, 23:59 local time
- Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition – 50% off – 16/01/2020, 23:59 local time
- GRIP – 75% off – 16/01/2020, 23:59 local time
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – 50% off – 25/01/2020, 23:59 local time
Still some time to get in there and get a good deal if you’ve been holding out picking one of these up. Go on treat yourself to something nice. You might even find your next favourite game.