Nintendo’s New Year sale is ending soon

by on January 9, 2020
New year Sale 2020
 

Nintendo’s New Year sale is due to end this week, specifically January 12, and there’s a fair few titles on discount. In case you’ve missed anything here’s a handy list detailing said discounts:

  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 33% off – Sale Ends 12/01/2020, 23:59 local time
  • Yoshi’ Crafted World – 33% off – Sale Ends 12/01/2020, 23:59 local time
  • Super Mario Party – 33% off – Sale Ends 12/01/2020, 23:59 local time
  • Mario Tennis Ace – 33% off – Sale Ends 12/01/2020, 23:59 local time
  • Splatoon 2 – 33% off – Sale Ends 12/01/2020, 23:59 local time
  • Fitness Boxing – 30% off – Sale Ends 12/01/2020, 23:59 local time
  • Dragon Quest XI S – Echoes of an Elusive Age – 33% off – Sale Ends 12/01/2020, 23:59 local time
  • Octopath Traveller – 40% off – Sale Ends 12/01/2020, 23:59 local time
  • Overwatch: Legendary Edition – 30% off – Sale Ends 12/01/2020, 23:59 local time

On top of the New Year Sale, here’s some highlights from the general sales that might also interest you, including when they finish:

  • Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate – 50% off – 27/01/2020, 23:59 local time
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection – 34% off – 27/01/2020, 23:59 local time
  • Resident Evil – 50% off – 27/01/2020, 23:59 local time
  • Devil May Cry – 25% off – 27/01/2020, 23:59 local time
  • Trine Enchanted Edition – 50% off – 20/01/2020, 23:59 local time
  • Baba Is You – 20% off – 13/01/2020, 23:59 local time
  • Astebreed – 50% off – 16/01/2020, 23:59 local time
  • Celeste – 50% off – 16/01/2020, 23:59 local time
  • TowerFall – 50% off – 16/01/2020, 23:59 local time
  • Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition – 50% off – 16/01/2020, 23:59 local time
  • GRIP – 75% off – 16/01/2020, 23:59 local time
  • DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – 50% off – 25/01/2020, 23:59 local time

Still some time to get in there and get a good deal if you’ve been holding out picking one of these up. Go on treat yourself to something nice. You might even find your next favourite game.

