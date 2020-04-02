Spring Sale Brings the Bargains to Nintendo Switch

Following on from PlayStation announcing its Spring Sale on PSN, Nintendo has started its own digital sale on the Nintendo Switch eShop.

With discounts of up to 80%, there’s a huge number of games on sale. Some highlights include:

Diablo III: Eternal Collection – now £24.99

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy – now £17.49

Spyro Reignited Trilogy – now £17.49

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – now £31.49

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition – now £34.99

You can see all the discounted games for yourself here. Let us know if you’re planning on picking up any bargains!