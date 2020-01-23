Kingdom Hearts III DLC, Re Mind, is available now

Square Enix announced that the DLC for Kingdom Hearts III, Re Mind, is available today on PS4. Xbox players will need to wait a little longer though as the DLC won’t be available until February 25.

For those that have access, and for those still waiting, Re Mind takes Sora on a new episode as he experiences through his friends experiences. Along the way some truths will also be uncovered.

You’ll also have the opportunity to take on multiple powerful bosses. This includes 13 boss battles in the Limitcut episode and a boss battle in the Secret episode. You’ll also be treated to the new Data Greeting mode, try the slideshow features and a new ‘Premium Menu’ mode that includes diverse difficulty settings and gameplay challenges.

Square Enix have also teased some some new Kingdom Hearts content heading to mobile. An original story concerning the mysterious Young Xehanort is currently in development. If you fancy some more info there’s more on their twitter page.

Also available today is the Re Mind + Concert Video Package. This contains all the Re Mind content as well as footage from the Kingdom Hearts – World of Tres – Orchestra concert recorded in Osaka, Japan on November 30, 2019.

Lastly, there’s a trailer for you take while you wait for the DLC to download. Or wait until February…