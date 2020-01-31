If you like eSports branded logos, then you’ll love the new Rocket League content update coming February 4th. The snazzy new purchasables are coming alongside newly refreshed fan rewards.
“Rocket League’s first title update of 2020 will refresh the Esports Shop to help kick off Season 9 of the Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS). You can expect the update to go live on all platforms on February 4 at 10 a.m. PST / 6 p.m. UTC (Pending first-party certification).
Here are the new teams being added to the Esports Shop rotation:
eUnited
Pittsburgh Knights
Team Reciprocity
Veloce Esports
Each team will have the following items added to the Esports Shop rotation:
Octane Decal
Dominus Decal
ARMR Wheels
Bionic Wheels
Patriarch Wheels
Player Banner
Additionally, NRG Esports is getting items with the team’s newly-branded logos. Expect to see those added to the Esports Shop rotation.”
If you’re going to play car football, you might as well look good doing it.