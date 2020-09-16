New Legendary Rams arrive in Red Dead Online in next update

This week in cowboy news, new Legendary Rams arrive in Red Dead Online. If you’re feeling the need to hunt a wooly foe, or fancy finding some fossils, this latest update could be worth you jumping into the Red Dead Redemption 2 multiplayer mode.
“This week brings new clothing, discounts and a Daily Challenge bonus to all, while a wide assortment of additions come to players on Xbox One, PC and Stadia.
There are three new varieties of Legendary Ram who’ve made their way to the Xbox One, PC and Stadia: the Gabbro Horn Ram, a black and white specimen seen traversing the dry terrain of Rio Bravo; the gray Chalk Horn Ram, spotted in the heights of the Grizzly Mountains, east of the Calumet Ravine; and the Rutile Horn Ram with its dark red horns, seen roaming both Rio Bravo and Cholla Springs. Visit Harriet to launch the Rutile Ram Sighting Mission and complete it to get a free Poncho of your choice.
Collectors can dig up three new Fossil Collections on Xbox One, PC and Stadia – Coastal, Oceanic and Megafauna alike – scattered and buried all across the frontier. Speak to Madam Nazar to pick up a Fossils Map, plus a Pennington Field Shovel and Metal Detector, if not already part of your repertoire. And any amateur archaeologist who collects a single Fossil this week will receive a Tarot Card, Lost Jewelry and Arrowhead”
Can you really call yourself an Outlaw if you haven’t taken down a legendary Ram and made a poncho out of its body? Red Dead Online continues to add new content constantly, and I know a lot of people who keep going back for some cowboy action. If Rams don’t get you interested in trying the open world online game, I just don’t know what will.