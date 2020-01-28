Pokémon GO Battle League Begins This Week

Pokémon GO fans rejoice! Niantic and The Pokémon Company International are rolling out Battle Leagues over the next week.

To maintain stability, access to the Battle League will be rolled out based on Trainer Level. During this time, the GO Battle League will be in “preseason” to give the development team the opportunity to “optimise and tune” the feature. The Pokémon GO Team also says:

We will also be taking this time to learn about how the GO Battle League is being used in order to determine things like ideal length of seasons, rating thresholds for ranks, and more.

During the preseason, the GO Battle League will begin with the Great League, before rotating to the Ultra League and then the Master League. These will rotate every two weeks and although you can rank during the preseason period, your rank will be partially reset before Season 1 begins. The first rotation to the Ultra League will happen on Monday, February 10th, with the Master League following on February 24th.

How do you enter?

You will need to walk five kilometers in order to access each set of five online GO Battle League matches. You’ll need to complete those five matches before any progress will be counted toward your next five kilometer target. This can be done three times per day.

What about rewards?

Rewards will be based on your rank and battles won, with large amounts of Stardust being offered depending on how well you do in your five matches. You can also earn battle-related items such as Rare Candies, too!

You can even earn items based on Pikachu Libre, which can be encountered exclusively by participating in GO Battle Leagues. As you rank up in preseason, you can earn avatar items based on Pikachu Libre.

If you want to learn more about the Pokémon GO Battle Leagues, head here.