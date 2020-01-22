A Resident Evil 3 Collector’s Edition is on the way

The release date for Resident Evil 3 is looming and Capcom have an announcement. There will soon be a collector’s edition available to pre-order for those in Europe and EMEA.

There’s a fair few things included in this CE like:

A physical copy, naturally

A Jill Valentine figure

Printed Artbook

A Racoon City map poster

2 disc Resident Evil soundtrack

Plenty of things to enjoy in there.

Not only will you be able to play through the events of RE3, it also comes with Resident Evil Resistance. Previously known as Project Resistance, this will be an online assymetrical multiplayer showing untold Umbrella experiments.

Whether you’re interested in the main story, Resistance or both you don’t have long to wait. Resident Evil 3 releases on PC, PS4 and Xbox One on April 3.