The Surge 2’s First Expansion Arrives Next Week

The Surge 2 was an impressive sequel, which is about to get bigger. Deck 13’s Soulslike is getting its first expansion, The Kraken, on January 16th. Yes, that’s next week. Have a look at this teaser:

Featuring a brand new story aboard the decommissioned aircraft carrier VBS Krakow, The Kraken sees you battling robot pirates, “deranged security systems” (though that’s not exactly new in The Surge’s universe), not to mention an “imposing” new boss.

The Kraken will also herald the arrival of The Surge 2 Premium Edition, which contains all the DLC including this new story. The Premium Edition, plus The Kraken, arrive on January 16th.

But wait! That’s not all. Did you buy The Surge 2’s season pass? If so, you’ll be able to play The Kraken two days early, on January 14th.