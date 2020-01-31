TT Isle of Man 2 Gameplay Debuted in New Rider Interview Video

With the recent announcement of French rider Julien Toniutti joining TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2, BigBen Interactive has released a new video speaking to him about the new game.

While Julien talks about the improvements made to the physics and handling of the upcoming sequel, it’s interesting to note that the video also shows brief glimpses of the game in action.

Isle of Man TT: Ride on the Edge 2 is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in March, with a Nintendo Switch version arriving later.