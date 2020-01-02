Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator are January’s free PS Plus games

PlayStation’s iconic hero is the highlight of PS Plus’ free games line up in January 2020, as Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection will be available to play for free if you’re signed up. Not only that, but Goat Simulator will also be available to download, so if you’ve ever had the urge to drag human’s around with a goat’s tongue, or cause untold destruction by the hoof of the horned farmyard animal, then now’s your chance.

It’s no surprise that Nathan Drake and friends steal the show here, with three incredible action platformers making up the superb collection, but there is some fun to be had with Goat Simulator, even if it’s not that much. Our very own Nicola is a huge fan of it. Go and ask her on Twitter, she’ll tell you about how it’s her favourite game of all time.

Both games will be available from January 7 until February 3.