Goat Simulator 3 Steam release date announced

Coffee Stain Publishing and Coffee Stain North have announced the Steam release date for Goat Simulator 3, and it’s one day after Valentine’s Day: February 15th.

The Steam release of Goat Simulator 3 will include pretty much everything that has come before on the other versions of the game, including the Mandatory Holiday Update, Operation Crackdown, and The Shadiest Update, with “more to come”, says Coffee Stain, in 2024.

Check out the new Steam wishlist trailer, below:

Santiago Ferrero, Creative Director at Coffee Stain North said: “Valentine’s date gone badly? Drowning your sorrows by eating so much chocolate that you now feel ill? Why not let off some Steam in Goat Simulator 3 by headbutting innocent civilians into oblivion! It’s cheaper than paying for therapy. Alternatively, if you’re lucky enough to have a partner, why not put that relationship to the test in our multiplayer mode? You probably won’t regret it”.

Here’s the summary list of what’s coming to the Steam version, from the press release:

GOATS: You play as a goat! Pilgor, to be exact. However, you’ll also have the chance to wear the skins of many other ‘goats’. Tall goats, tasty goats, angry goats – all the goats you expect, and more.

MULTIPLAYER: Your friends play as goats too! Goat Simulator 3 has 4 player co-op, locally or online. You’ll be able to travel through the world together, cause cooperative mischief aplenty, and compete in 7 fun multiplayer mini-games, and then not be friends anymore.

EXPLORATION: Goat Simulator 3’s giant sandbox world has plenty to discover – hidden secrets, quests, collectables and more! Use your own four hooves to get around, grind on your butt, or buckle up for the ride of your life as all goats can drive cars.

CHAOS AND REACTIVITY: Cause all manner of mayhem as you lick, headbutt, crash and explode your way across the map, leaving no NPC unannoyed. Toy with the universally recognised four elements (Fire, Electricity, Oil and Alien Goo), test the limits of the world’s physics and interact with suspicious objects for… surprising results.

CUSTOMISATION: Players can fully customise their goat’s Head, Back, Feet, Body, Horns and Fur with over 300 different gear parts to choose from – from toilet rolls to tea trays… and other actual clothing items, if you want to be like that. Some gear parts will mutate your playstyle by giving you new abilities, yet all gear will alter your perceived sense of style.

SEASONAL CONTENT: Toss that FOMO aside because all previous seasonal content updates will come packaged with the game on Steam for all players to enjoy! This includes all seasonal gear, missions, and secrets. Whether you want to deck the halls with a Lights Machine Gun, go on an epic Easter egg hunt, or strut around town in a summery goatkini, we’ve got you covered.

Goat Simulator 3 is out now for PC via Epic Games Store, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X. The Steam version is coming on February 15th.