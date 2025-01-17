Goat Simulator is getting a card game

The world of Goat Simulator is expanding, as Coffee Stain North has announced a brand new card game based on the chaotic open world franchise. Goat Simulator: The Card Game will be developed by MOOD Publishing, the same team behind Deep Rock Galactic: The Board Game and Valheim: The Board Game. It’s set to hit Kickstarter later this year and plans to put all the silliness of the series in the palm of your hands.

While there’s not a lot of information about Goat Simulator: The Card Game just yet, those excited to hear more can head to moodpub.co/goat and hit ‘Notify Me’ to be the first to hear whenever any details drop. This latest project from MOOD Publishing follows the successful Kickstart of Deep Rock Galactic: The Board Game which exceeded its initial goal by 1000% with 20,000 backers. Their latest project, Valheim: The Board Game, is currently in production.

“Chaotic animal-based videogames are so last year,” said Santiago Ferrero, Creative Director at Coffee Stain North. “That’s why we’ve partnered with MOOD Publishing to release a chaotic animal-based card game instead! You’ve seen goats on your screen, now get ready for goats on your table. Sometimes the real next generation of goat simulation technology is the cool cards you print along the way.”

Coffee Stain North are one of those developers that fully understand its audience. Deep Rock Galactic received plenty of support post-release, as has Valheim. Goat Simulator is another title in the developer’s arsenal that continues to get updated, but all three are just fantastic games that are fun to play.