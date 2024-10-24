Goat Simulator 3 arrives on PS4 and Xbox One

Coffee Stain North has announced that Goat Simulator 3 has now arrived on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, so last-gen players can enjoy the fun.

“Today’s the day that we launch Goat Simulator 3 onto even more platforms! We’re thrilled that more of our community can now enjoy Pilgor’s destruction on PS4 and Xbox One,” said Santiago Ferrero, Creative Director at Coffee Stain North. “With this launch, our mission to usurp the original Goat Simulator across all platforms is now complete. Goat Simulator 3 is now playable everywhere that the first game is, and then some. What’s the OG gonna do now, huh? Put itself on new consoles? I don’t think so.”

The DLC (Multiverse of Nonsense) is included, and Coffee Stain says: “Goat Simulator 3 on PS4 and Xbox One features local 2-player splitscreen, as well as 2-player online co-op for goat-lovers on the same platform. The game also features cross-ownership across generations on their respective consoles”.

What this means is as follows:

Players that own the base game, Multiverse DLC, or 2-in-1 bundle on PlayStation 5 will have access to the same content on PlayStation 4, and vice versa.

Players that own the base game, Multiverse DLC, or 2-in-1 bundle on Xbox Series X|S will have access to the same content on Xbox One, and vice versa.

On that note, the developer adds: “It was previously announced that it would also feature cross saves between Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Unfortunately, this is currently not available, but the team is investigating this feature for post-launch.”

In our review, Chris White said: “While it isn’t going to win any awards, it provided me with hours of fun. I’ll never forget some of the crazy shit I did while travelling across a world filled with pop culture references and inventive missions, and I’ll never grow tired of headbutting hippies, police officers, and office workers, or throwing them off the tops of buildings. If you’re looking for a game that is guaranteed to make you laugh and offer hours of unrelenting enjoyment, I can’t recommend this enough.”

Goat Simulator 3 is out now for PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.