Goat Simulator: Remastered release date announced

Coffee Stain Publishing has announced the release date for Goat Simulator: Remastered, and it’s got relevance to the original.

Coming to PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X exactly 10 years, 7 months, and 6 days since the original was released, Goat Simulator: Remastered will be yours to grab on November 7th, this year.

Check out the release date trailer, below, and enjoy the chaos of Goat Simulator in action, again.

Debuted during The Spill, the release date trailer showcases all of the chaotic action fans know and love while highlighting some of the game’s new features, including glorious high-definition graphics, a re-worked mutator menu, and a full DLC collection. With 0 Golden Joystick Awards to its name and slightly above average review scores, Goat Simulator is no doubt deserving of its remaster, which is set to be the most complete version of the game yet.

Here’s a list of what DLC is included in the remastered game:

GoatVille – The Big Apple of Goat Simulator, as some would say…

The Big Apple of Goat Simulator, as some would say… Goat City Bay – The coastal jewel of northern GoatAsia

The coastal jewel of northern GoatAsia Goat MMO – A fantasy adventure across lands unknown

A fantasy adventure across lands unknown Goat Z – Can you survive the apocalypse?

Can you survive the apocalypse? PAYDAY – Gather your crew and prepare for a heist!

Gather your crew and prepare for a heist! Waste of Space – Explore the outer reaches of space and see what popular sci-fi

references lie within…

Explore the outer reaches of space and see what popular sci-fi references lie within… Buck to School – From Goat Simulator Mobile, GoatVille high has a new jock in town

“You’ve waited 10 years, now we ask that you wait just one more month.” said Joel Rydholm, Producer at Coffee Stain Publishing. “Goat Simulator: Remastered is going to knock your socks (hooves?) off, and we promise it’ll probably be worth the wait. We’re so excited to see what our fans think!”

Goat Simulator: Remastered is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X on November 7th.