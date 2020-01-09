WW2 FPS Days of War launches this month

Graffiti Games and Driven Arts have announced that their WW2 FPS Days of War will be launching on January 30. Days of War is currently available through Early Access on Steam.

However, in leaving early access it comes with a full game overhaul and content update with new weapons, maps and more. You’ll also have access to a new Map Editor and practice your skills offline against bots. You can also add the game to your Steam wishlist just now if you fancy it.

Along with this announcement comes a new trailer looking at the background of the game as well as some features. Feast yer eyes on that below.