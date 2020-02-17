Go Behind the Scenes of Fall Guys in New Documentary Series

To celebrate the launch of the new Fall Guys website, Mediatonic and Devolver Digital have opened their doors (metaphorically) to fans with a new documentary series: Behind the Stumbles.

The first episode introduces Fall Guys, the new Takeshi’s Castle/Wipeout, battle royale hybrid, and tells the story of how it came to be. It also announces a Summer release window.

But that’s not all! In desperate need of free labour, Mediatonic is delighted to announce the ‘Make a Fall Guy’ contest; a monthly opportunity for members of their beloved community to flex their creativity and design their very own Fall Guys! If online design contests have taught us anything, it’s that the video games community has impeccable taste. The best entries will be flaunted on social media, with one lucky winner each month having their original Fall Guy added to the game. FOREVER. So maybe take a beat and come up with something truly inspired.

You can check out the contest here.

Fall Guys is due for release on PlayStation 4 and PC in Summer 2020.