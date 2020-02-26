Naruto X Boruto Ninja Tribes Mobile Pre-Registration Now Open in US and Canada

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has announced that its new Naruto game, Naruto X Boruto Ninja Tribes, is up for pre-registration on iOS and Android in the US and Canada. Sorry to our readers in other regions, by the way.

NARUTO X BORUTO NINJA TRIBES brings together popular characters and teams spanning multiple generations of the iconic NARUTO and BORUTO worlds, with Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura of the original Team 7 fighting against or alongside their new Team 7 counterparts Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki as well as other fan favorites such as Gaara and Ino-Shika-Cho in fast-paced shinobi combat. The game’s intuitive one-touch team-based battles allow players to pull off dynamic Tribe Specials and ninjutsu attacks with high-quality 2D visuals that feel straight out of the anime series. Players will enhance their shinobi skills and gear through trainings and rewards to unlock a variety of in-game content and will be able to assemble their ninja squads to compete against other players’ or join their team powers to defeat Raid Bosses.

If you want to pre-register for the team-based battler, head to the App Store or Google Play and knock yourself out. Not literally.