The launch edition of Persona 5 Royal is a thing of beauty

With the release of Persona 5 Royal just of a month away, Atlus is showing off some of the special editions available to heist fans. The launch edition of Persona 5 Royal comes in a gorgeous steelbook case, whereas the Phantom Thieves edition is full to bursting with a Joker Mask, soundtrack, art book and so much more. With some exciting new content in this updated version, Persona 5 Royal will be stealing plenty of my time this March.

“Don the mask of Joker and join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts. Break free from the chains of modern society and stage grand heists to infiltrate the minds of the corrupt and make them change their ways! Explore Tokyo, unlock new Personas, customize your own personal Thieves Den, discover a never-before-seen story arc, cutscenes, alternate endings, and more!

Persona 5 Royal is a new challenge to defy conventions, discover the power within, and fight for justice.”