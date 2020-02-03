Platinum Games Teases With Cryptic Website

Platinum Games has opened up a new website, teasing us with a simple “4.”

The website itself has four sections (obviously), with only the first one visible. This leads to a Kickstarter page for a remaster of The Wonderful 101, which has already smashed its goal of £38,000. As of time of writing, it sits at over £350,000!

The other three sections just say “coming soon,” but it’s safe to say that more games are coming.

What do you think they are? A Switch port of NieR: Automata? Vanquish 2?

We’ll just have to wait and see…