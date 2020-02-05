Red Dead Online update brings plenty of horse-related extras

0 comments
Rockstar Games has confirmed the content for this week’s update for Red Dead Online, and this time it centres around horses. The first announcement is that you’ll nab a free Bounty Hunter’s License, 25 Bolas and 25 Tracking Arrows if you log in from today. But be quick, this offer expires on February 10, 2020. In addition to that, there are also various horse-related discounts to take advantage of. Feast your eyes on them below:
- Stable Slots are discounted by 25%
- Select Horses and Emotes are 40% off
- 3 free Mash Refills for Moonshiner operations, and 3 free Trader Resupplies for PlayStation Plus members
- Free Collector’s Bag and Polished Copper Still Upgrade as part of this week’s Twitch Prime benefits
Red Dead Online is out now for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia.