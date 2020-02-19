Spooky 3d platformer Pumpkin Jack announced for PC and Consoles

There just aren’t enough 3D platformers anymore. They were staple of my gaming diet as a child (and more recently I even liked Yooka Laylee) so I’m always happy whenever a new one is announced. Fortunately Nicolas Meyssonnier has me covered, as his solo developed, spooky 3d platformer Pumpkin Jack is coming in Q4 to PC and consoles.

“Fans of games like MediEvil and Jak and Daxter will enjoy engaging in an epic battle of evil against good as you jump, dodge, and carve your way through challenging enemies and daunting puzzles. The use of Unreal Engine grants for gorgeously rendered and gruesomely colourful landscapes.

The peaceful Boredom Kingdom, with its happy citizens, monotonous calm… and adorable little bunnies, has sent the Devil himself into a flying rage! With dreams of turmoil, torture, and bloodshed on his mind, he unleashed the dreadful Curse of the Eternal Night upon the land. Not in love with the idea of a change in their peaceful lifestyle, the humans summon their saviour — a mighty wizard with the power to put an end to the evil curse.

https://youtu.be/-LVjtL7AfAE

In order to stop these party crashers from ruining his fun, the Devil summons the spirit of Jack, the Pumpkin Lord, to fight against the wizard’s army of beasts and destroy the killjoy wizard! You, as Jack, will be tearing your way through fright-filled levels as you punish those who dared defy your master!”

Any game compared to Jak and Daxter is fine by me, and I know I’ll be playing the game later this year.