The latest Red Dead Online bonuses coming your way

This week sees some new Red Dead Online bonuses. This week is all about the Collectors. So, without further ado, read on to see what’s in store this time around.

Role XP Bonuses

Collectors of all experience levels will receive a 100% XP boost if you discover any of the heirlooms and other goodies scattered about the five states. There’s also a double XP boost going this week. Turn in any full collection or Gold Panners Dream Weekly Collection to Madame Nazar to take advantage of the boost. The Collections can either be handed in to Madame Nazar directly or via any Post Office.

Discounts

Any good Collector will surely have a Collector’s Bag. However, if you’ve yet to pick one up there’s a 5 gold bar discount on it this week. Or, if you have Twitch Prime, you can connect this to your Rockstar Games Social Club Account to get it for free.

That isn’t the only discount you’ll see this week. The Pennington Field Shovel, Metal Detector and Refined Binoculars all have 30% off. Must have items for any budding Collector.

The last discount is a pretty important one. You’re going to need some Collector’s Maps if you want to find any of these treasures and this week sees them getting a 50% reduction.

Club XP

If you play Red Dead Online this week you’ll automatically earn 5 Ranks worth of Club XP. This will also count towards Outlaw Pass rank progression. To get this play before March 02, and you’ll find the Club XP in the Benefits section within 48 hours.

Moonshine

Another thing for the Twitch Prime subscribers amongst you. If you linked your account to the Rockstar Games Social Club account you’ll also get the Polished Copper Moonshine Still Upgrade for your Moonshine business.

And finally, if you’re a PS Plus member you’ll be treated to 3 Mash Refills and 3 Trader Resupplies.

Seems like plenty of Red Dead Online Bonuses to keep you busy for a little while.