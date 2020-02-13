Thrustmaster Announces New High-End Racing Pedals

Thrustmaster has today announced its most advanced racing pedals to date, the T-LCM Pedals, coming next month and compatible with PC, Xbox One and PS4.

Featuring Thrustmaster’s US-patented H.E.A.R.T. (HallEffect AccuRate Technology, which I agree sounds ridiculous) magnetic sensor system, the T-LCM Pedals will offer an “unlimited lifespan” of cutting-edge precision from the accelerator and clutch pedals.

Load Cell force sensor technology is built into the back of the brake pedal and allows a wide range of adjustment options.

The T-LCM Pedals also come with their own complementary calibration software, which allows you to electronically adjust the braking power, as well as customise the deadzones of each pedal.

Thrustmaster is also releasing a set of additional peripherals to better fit these new pedals into your setup, including:

T-LCM Cockpit Adaptor

T-LCM Rubber Grip

T-Pedals Stand

The T-LCM Pedals will be compatible with all racing wheels on the market for Windows 10/8, via USB cable, as well as being compatible with PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 (via RJ12 cable) with the Thrustmaster T-GT, T300, T150, TS-XW, TX and TMX racing wheels.

The Thrustmaster T-LCM Pedals (SRP £179.99) and related peripherals are available to pre-order from today and will be available on March 26th.