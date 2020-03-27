art of rally Demo Out Now on PC

Surprise! There’s a new rally game coming this year, but not one you might be expecting. Funselektor Labs, maker of the stylishly fun Absolute Drift, is bringing that brand of stylised driving onto the dirt roads with art of rally (no really, it’s all in lower case), coming to PC later this year.

Surprise number two! Well, it would have been a surprise if I hadn’t spoiled it in the headline, but you can get a taste of art of rally for yourself via a new demo on Gamejolt.

The demo includes: – Two iconic rally cars, one from Group 2, one from Group B – One mixed gravel-tarmac stage from Finland, with jumps, crests and corners. It’s a challenging course to master – Race in different conditions: morning, afternoon, sunset, fog, rain, night – Relive and capture your best moments with Photo Mode, Replay Mode, and Photo-Mode In Replays

The final game will feature 50+ cars and 60 stages spread across 5 countries, plus a full career mode and weekly/weekly challenges with leaderboards.

It also features a brilliant soundtrack, if the demo is anything to go by, by Tatreal.

art of rally is coming to PC later in 2020, with the demo available now.

Look out for demo impressions in the very near future, too!