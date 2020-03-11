Atlus Games release new ‘Relationships’ trailer for Sakura Wars

Atlus has today released a new trailer for upcoming game Sakura Wars, and it focuses on building important relationships with the LIPS system. Along with the ‘Relationships’ trailer, the new content for Launch Edition pre-orders has been revealed. The physical version will include the Theater Costume add-on bundle, and a reversible cover, and a sticker set. As for the digital edition, you’ll get the Imperial Combat Revue Dynamic Theme, and the Neko Ears add-on bundle.

By upgrading to the Digital Deluxe Edition, you will receive the Legacy of Love add-on bundle which features a pack of costumes and background music that pays tribute to The Flower Division of the Imperial Combat Revue from Sakura Wars 1 and Sakura Wars 2: Thou Shalt Not Die, and The Flower Division of the Paris Combat Revue from Sakura Wars 3: Is Paris Burning?, and The Star Division of the New York Combat Revue from Sakura Wars: So Long, My Love. Not only that, but you’ll get the Charming Accessories add-on bundle. As part of the pack, you’ll get the Glasses bundle Dog Tail, Accessory bundle, Angel Accessory bundle, and the Swimsuit DLC bundle.

Sakura Wars will release on April 28 for PlayStation 4. You can watch the Relationships trailer below: