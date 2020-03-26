Catherine: Full Body coming to Nintendo Switch this July

0 comments
Atlus has today announced that Catherine: Full Body is coming to Nintendo Switch on July 7, and you can watch the wonderful announcement trailer below:
You’ll be able to experience the bizarre yet gripping action-adventure puzzler on Switch for the first time, including the same features that made it so popular on console, including:
This mature action-adventure puzzler will thrill players with a story that delves into relationships and the difficult choices we make
- Choices that will determine your fate in multiple story branches and 13 available endings
- Overcome challenging and addictive puzzles to survive the nightmare
- Play on the go: whether it’s Versus or Co-op mode, it’s never a baaaa-d time to play with your friends
- Original Catherine: Full Body add-on content now included in game (Catherine ‘Ideal Voice’ Set, Playable Character Set, Persona 5 Joker
- Character & Commentary Set, Bonus Content: Horn-Rimmed Glasses)
You can ‘Wishlist’ Catherine: Full Body on the Nintendo eShop now or pre-order from your local retailer to claim a bonus Sheep Keychain while supplies last!