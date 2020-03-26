Catherine: Full Body coming to Nintendo Switch this July

Atlus has today announced that Catherine: Full Body is coming to Nintendo Switch on July 7, and you can watch the wonderful announcement trailer below:

You’ll be able to experience the bizarre yet gripping action-adventure puzzler on Switch for the first time, including the same features that made it so popular on console, including:

This mature action-adventure puzzler will thrill players with a story that delves into relationships and the difficult choices we make

Choices that will determine your fate in multiple story branches and 13 available endings

Overcome challenging and addictive puzzles to survive the nightmare

Play on the go: whether it’s Versus or Co-op mode, it’s never a baaaa-d time to play with your friends

Original Catherine: Full Body add-on content now included in game (Catherine ‘Ideal Voice’ Set, Playable Character Set, Persona 5 Joker

Character & Commentary Set, Bonus Content: Horn-Rimmed Glasses)

You can ‘Wishlist’ Catherine: Full Body on the Nintendo eShop now or pre-order from your local retailer to claim a bonus Sheep Keychain while supplies last!