Free UEFA EURO 2020 update coming to eFootball PES 2020 in April

Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. has announced that the upcoming UEFA EURO 2020 DLC for eFootball PES 2020 will launch at the end of April. The DLC will be free for all users.
eFootball PES 2020 is the Official Videogame of the UEFA EURO 2020 tournament and it will soon feature all 55 UEFA national teams, including their latest kits and squad rosters to match their real-life counterparts.
KONAMI has also revealed that Wembley Stadium, the iconic venue for this year’s UEFA EURO 2020 Final, and Saint Petersburg Stadium have both been faithfully recreated and will be included in the update.
Also included in the content as the tournament progresses:
- The official UEFA EURO 2020 match ball will be available at launch on 30 April, with the Final match ball being added in late June.
- Special UEFA EURO 2020 Featured Players will be accessible in myClub throughout the tournament
- UEFA EURO 2020 themed Matchdays, with users selecting a country to represent and compete for in online challenge events, will be held throughout the tournament.
- The official UEFA EURO 2020 Team of the Tournament will also be released for use in myClub once the tournament has concluded.
Masami Saso, President at Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. commented: “Our strong partnership with UEFA continues with the highly-anticipated launch of the UEFA EURO 2020 content for eFootball PES 2020. We are very proud of our work with UEFA and all 55 national associations to bring our players an authentic and enjoyable way to engage with this year’s EURO tournament – the biggest ever.”
The UEFA EURO 2020 DLC is due for release on 30 April, and will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC Steam via a free update.