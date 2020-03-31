If you enjoy your platforming randomly generated then you’re in luck, as Roguelike platformer Fury Unleashed is launching on console May 8th. It will also be leaving Steam early access the same day.

“Fury Unleashed combines design elements of modern roguelites (like Dead Cells and Rogue Legacy) with aesthetics and gameplay of classic platformer shooters (like Metal Slug and Contra). All that is built around the concept of playing through the pages of a comic book and telling the story of its author.”

There’s also a demo available on all formats right now, so if you need convincing it may be worth a download. I absolutely love a good Roguelike Platformer mashup, so as a Spelunky mega fan I’ll certainly be giving this a try.