Mario is getting a brick themed makeover

In case you missed it, there’s been a LEGO themed announcement for the world of Mario. The LEGO Group and Nintendo have partnered up to bring us LEGO Super Mario, but with a difference.

LEGO Super Mario is a new product line featuring an interactive LEGO Mario. Mario can collect coins from real life levels created from using LEGO bricks. The aim is to let people interact with Mario in a new way. At the same time people will get the chance to build new and interesting challenging levels with LEGO.

A video was also released teasing the kind of things you can expect from this new partnership. If you fancy a look you can find it at the bottom of this.

“We are very excited to bring Mario into the physical world through interactive and social LEGO play”, said Julia Goldin, Chief Marketing Officer, EVP of the LEGO Group. “With this experience we will help millions of kids with love for Mario to engage and play in a completely new way, where they are in control of creating and playing games with their favourite character. By seamlessly incorporating the latest digital technology, LEGO Super Mario is a highly social, interactive and collaborative experience for kids.”

“I have always liked LEGO products and how they help children use their imagination to play”, said Takashi Tezuka, Executive Officer and Game Producer of Nintendo Co., Ltd. “The new product we created together with the LEGO Group seeks to combine two different styles of play – one where you freely build the world of Mario and the other where you play with Mario in the very world that you have created.”

LEGO Super Mario will release later this year. No firm date as yet but more info will be coming in the near future.