Need for Speed Heat’s Spring update brings loads of new content to the streets

Need for Speed Heat‘s spring update is available now, and features new cars to customise and fine tune, as well as new challenges, character outfits, and more. The content will be available through a Black Market Delivery, and you can see exactly what is included below:

Free – Aston Martin DB11 Volante (2018)

Narrative setting with VO

6x Challenge Sets for the player to complete (3-5 hours of gameplay) featuring both recycled (activities) and new content (exclusive new events)

Character outfits

Customization items

Vanity items

$4.99 – McLaren F1 (1993)

With these Black Market Deliveries, players will bump into Raziel. He’s an underground car dealer who imports two types of cars,variants of existing motors, available for free or with real money purchases.You can do so by heading to Port Murphy and picking them up from a shipping container. In order to receive rewards, Raziel will ask for a few favours in order to receive rewards. Complete challenges to get visual customisation parts, character outfits, and effects fitting the car’s theme. There’ll also be new events that can be replayed after the Black Market Challenge is complete.