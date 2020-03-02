Riot Games reveals brand new first person tactical shooter Valorant

Riot Games has today revealed their brand new tactical shooter named Valorant.

Previously only known by its codename “Project A”, Valorant will be a free-to-play game of skill, lethal gameplay and clutch moments that rewards creative gameplay. Each game will pit two teams of five players against each other to win a round-based attackers versus defenders, best of 24 rounds gunfight.

Valorant features a cast of battle-ready agents, each bringing a set of unique abilities that complement gun play through tactical information and strategic support.

“Throughout VALORANT’s development, we wanted to uphold the fundamental values of a competitive tactical shooter: precise shooting, lethal gunplay, and strategic execution,” said the game’s Executive Producer, Anna Donlon. “By adding unique character abilities that complement the game’s gunplay we believe we’re expanding upon the traditional tac shooter experience and bringing something new to the genre – and we hope the launch of VALORANT will be the start of a long-term relationship with tactical FPS fans from around the world.”

Riot Games have been keen to ensure high-fidelity gameplay and maintain competitive integrity, as such they have invested in an a technical back-end to support the game. The back-end supports dedicated 128-tick servers for all global players, for free; custom-built netcode in pursuit of precise hit registration; server authoritative game architecture and proprietary anti-cheat prevention and detection from day one.

Valorant is due for release in Summer 2020.