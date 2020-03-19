It’s time to prepare for another season of the only sport I care about, as Rocket Pass 6 is coming March 25th. There’s a sci-fi theme this time around for Rocket League fans, with unlocks for free players and premium pass holders.

“Upgrade to Rocket Pass Premium and immediately unlock the cybernetic supercar, Ronin, and splice through to Tier 70 to unlock the fully equipped Ronin GTX! Rocket Pass 6 features 70 Tiers of new items inspired by science-fiction, like HoloData Boost, UFO Engine Audio, and the Rad Rock Goal Explosion!

Just like previous versions of Rocket Pass, you can get Rocket Pass Premium for 1000 credits, or hack your way to a 12-Tier Boost for 2000 Credits. Plus, you can earn up to 1000 Credits throughout Rocket Pass Premium Tiers.”

Whether you’re forking up some money or have enough credits from last season, there’ll be plenty of new unlocks to excite you for the foreseeable future.