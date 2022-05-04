Formula 1 and McLaren content comes to Rocket League!

For a limited time through May 10, the 2022 Rocket League Formula 1 Fan Pass and McLaren Miami Bundle are available.

For 1100 credits, the Fan Pass the new Formula 1 2022 Car, five exclusive F1 decals (including Alfa Romeo 2022, Red Bull 2022, and Ferrari 2022), a Miami McLaren 2022 decal, and Pirelli wheels. Additional content will be added to the Pass throughout 2022, and will be added to your inventory automatically if you own the Pass. Here’s everything available for your 1100 Rocket League credits:

2022 Formula 1 Car (Dominus Hitbox)

2022 Formula 1 Engine Audio

Pirelli Wheels

Alfa Romeo 2022 Decal

AlphaTauri 2022 Decal

Ferrari 2022 Decal

McLaren 2022 Decal

Red Bull 2022 Decal

McLaren Miami 2022 Decal

With an update due this Summer, Rocket League players will receive 5 more Decals for the 2022 Formula 1 Car. Alpine 2022, Aston Martin 2022, Haas 2022, Mercedes 2022, and Williams 2022. Each Decal represents the partnership between the world’s premier automakers and Formula 1.

A further update will arrive later in the year and unlock 3 colour variants of the Pirelli wheels. Pirelli has been the sole tire maker of Formula 1 for over 10 years (since 2010), and these favorite red, white, and yellow tires were strictly designed to handle the incredible speeds achieved by Formula 1 racing cars.

The McLaren Miami Bundle is also available now. The bundle includes decals, helmet toppers, and other cosmetics to trick out your cars alongside the Rocket League Formula 1 Fan Pass. The McLaren 765LT Bundle is also available until May 10.