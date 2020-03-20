Sumo Digital’s Spyder Hits Apple Arcade Today

Ever fancied being a tiny robot spider? Well, Sumo Digital has you covered, with its new release Spyder arriving exclusively on Apple Arcade today.

Set in a retro universe, the British Spy Agency has created a tiny spiderbot known as Agent 8, using experimental technology.

This itsy-bitsy superspy is equipped with all the gadgets and gizmos you’ll need; cut through panels, overload terminals, flip switches, and open valves as you scurry about, sabotaging the heinous plans of the evil organization known as S.I.N. Your one tiny objective? Save the world!

Spyder is out now on Apple Arcade, across iOS 13, iPad OS, MacOS and tvOS.