This week in Red Dead Online: Moonshiner 50% Role XP Boosts, treasure maps, and more

Rockstar Games has announced everything coming to Red Dead Online, including a 50% boost on moonshiner missions and the chance to earn a treasure map. If you complete five Daily Challenges this week, you’ll receive a treasure map as a reward, where you can pick it up from the Camp lockbox or Post Office within 48 hours of completing.

Moonshiners will also get a 50% Role XP Boost on all Moonshiner Sell, Story and Bootlegger Missions, which can be received by talking to Maggie and Marcel in their Moonshine Shack. If you sign up for the Outlaw Pass #2, you’ll get 10 Ranks’ worth of Club XP straight away, delivered to the Benefits section within 48 hours of upgrading to the pass. Be fast, though, as it closes on March 10.

There’re plenty of discounts until March 9, including 25% off the cost of Arabian horses, 40% off the hunting bow and fishing rod, and 30% off of all vests and bandoliers from the apparel section of the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. catalogue.

If you connect your Social Club account with Twitch Prime, you’ll gain the Collecter’s Bag, the Polished Copper Moonshine Still, and Benefits Reward for Five Ranks of Moonshiner Role XP within 48 hours of playing. For PlayStation Plus members, you’ll receive a new benefit for playing between now and June 1, and three Ability Cards of your choice for logging into Red Dead Online.