Hardcore trucking simulator SnowRunner releases end of April

Like big trucks? Well you are in luck as SnowRunner will bring hardcore trucking to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via the Epic Games Store later this month.

Finding a mission in SnowRunner is just one part of the task that will await you. With 30km² of untamed wilderness to explore and the worst of Mother Nature blocking your path. You will have to navigate through deep mud and snowbanks to raging rivers and icy plains, and you will need not only the right vehicle, but also the best planning if you are to tame the challenges ahead of you.

You will be able to play solo, or in a team of three friends, with hours of open-world trucking ahead of you.

SnowRunner will launch on 28 April, and is available for pre-order now.