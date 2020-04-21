Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix to make Switch debut in May

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix is making its Nintendo Switch debut in May!

Digital pre-orders are now live, and pre-ordering will net you the free 4-song “Theme Song DLC Pack” on launch day.

In the trailer below you can see some of the new songs, modules, gameplay modes, and more. If you are craving more information you can also visit the official site which features the full 100 song list, additional gameply and customisation details as well as screenshots.

Digital pre-orders are available now via the Nintendo eShop for both the base version and Mega Pack. The Mega Pack comes with 6 DLC song packs each with 6 songs.

Once the game has officially launched the DLC packs included in the Mega Pack will be available to purchase individually or as a bundle.

All pre-orders will come with the 4-song “Theme Song DLC Pack” containing playable versions of theme songs from previous Project DIVA titles. Fear not though, because if you miss out on pre-ordering, the “Theme Song DLC Pack” will be made available for all players beginning 12 June.

The songs included are:

The secret garden by Kosaki Satoru

Look This Way, Baby by ryo

Sekiranun Graffiti by ryo

Yumeyume by DECO*27

If you head over to the Switch eShop you will also find a demo where you can try out two song – Arifureta Sekai Seifuku and Romeo and Cinderella in either the traditional button based “Arcade Mode” or in the brand new motion based “Mix Mode”. You can also play around with the customisation options before the full launch in May.

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix will launch on 15 May, 2020.