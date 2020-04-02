My Friend Pedro is now available on PS4

My Friend Pedro, the violent, bullet-ridden ballet looking at things like friendship, imagination and a sentient banana is available now on PS4.

Your role is to help one man shoot his way through anyone in his path, while being egged on by said sentient banana. You can do this in a number of different ways like split aiming, slow motion and the classic crashing through a window.

If you do pick My Friend Pedro for PS4 you’ve got a few extras to look forward to as well. The PS4 version will also include the Code Yellow content which includes fourteen full-throttle game modifiers. There will be much requested features like an in-game timer for speedrunners, a hidden HUD option and more.

In case you fancy a little bit more, you can find a trailer just below this.