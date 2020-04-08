New Gamer Exclusive shoe to be revealed in MyPLAYER playoffs in NBA 2K20

NBA 2K players can look forward to new Nike Gamer Exclusive limited-edition shoes.

The first Gamer Exclusive shoe will be revealed tomorrow (9 April), just in time for the MyPLAYER Nation Playoffs.

With the official NBA playoff schedule on hold, NBA 2K20 players will get a chance to compete in the MyPLAYER Nation Playoffs to win limited-edition shoes for their online avatar. Challenges will begin on 11 April, and the in-game playoffs start on Saturday 18 April, with details of the rest of the shoes available to be revealed throughout the playoff season.

For more information you can visit the official site.