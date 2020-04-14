New Red Dead Online Events are here

Red Dead Online players are in for a treat with a host of new things to look forward to. Let’s dive in and see what’s what.

Free Roam Events

There are a load of Free Roam Events you can get stuck into and there’s an extra bonus this week. Play any Free Roam Event and you’ll get a 50% bonus to XP, RDO$ and Gold.

Completing any Free Roam Event before June 1 will also get a 50% off coupon for any coat that has a rank gate below 15.

Also, any players who play Red Dead Online during this weekend, April 17-20, will get a reward for a free Ability Card to augment skills. The reward will appear within the Benefits section within 48 hours of playing Red Dead Online.

Returning Limited Clothing

There’s nothing like jazzing up an online character and up until April 27 there’s a selection of returning clothes to choose from. The Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue has the following items for you:

Plaid Cap

Folwell Hat

Gardenia Hat

Macbay Jacket

Clymene Coat

Cardozo Vest

Carver Pants

Griffith Chaps

Pelt Half Chaps

Featured Series Last Stand

Do you remember the prison island off the shores of Lemoyne? That is the area for the featured series of the random weapon variation of Last Stand. Back to where it all began. Try not to get too distracted by all the haunting nostalgia.

Discounts

The sales are on throughout the Wheeler, Rawson and Co. catalogue over a number of items. See if any of these take your fancy:

30% off all Shotguns

30% off all Bandoliers

30% Off all Multi Horses (including Role horses)

70% off all Emotes

50% off all Melee weapons

80% off all Ability Cards

And finally, Rockstar will be donating a portion of all proceeds from Red Dead Online and GTA Online over April and May 2020 to those affected by COVID-19. More information can be found on their site.