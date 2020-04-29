Podcast #393: Trunk ‘n’ All – Moving Out, Breath of the Wild, Ring Fit Adventure

Adam Carroll has been trying to keep fit with Ring Fit Adventure, while Chris White has played this brand new tiny indie game called Breath of the Wild and thinks it might just catch on. He’s also played Moving Out, which isn’t a game by the makers of Overcooked, much to Adam Cook’s surprise.

Gary Bailey has been playing racing games, and good thing too since we have listener correspondence about racing games and how they’ll fare in the next generation of consoles. All this and more on a packed podcast this week.

