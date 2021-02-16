50-minute Nintendo Direct happening tomorrow at 10pm UK time

Today, Nintendo has announced that it will be streaming a 50-minute Nintendo Direct at 10pm GMT, featuring games coming in the first half of 2021. The stream will focus on current games as well, such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but it will also be showing off new titles dropping in the first half of this year.

With The Legend of Zelda 35th anniversary being this Sunday, there’s the potential for Breath of the Wild 2 news, or even a similar celebration to Mario’s back in September, with Switch releases of games like The Wind Waker and Ocarina of Time. 50 minutes is a long time, so we will be watching the news as some cool stuff is hopefully announced.

Tune in tomorrow at 22:00 (UK time) for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 50 minutes of information focussed on available games like #SmashBrosUltimate and games coming to #NintendoSwitch in the first half of 2021. ► https://t.co/iZOQF0Y9CM pic.twitter.com/zEhDF8BENd — Nintendo UK + Bowser’s Fury (@NintendoUK) February 16, 2021

You’ll be able to watch the stream here when it starts tomorrow at 10pm.