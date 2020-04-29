As announced by DeNA, Pokemon Masters can partner with Kanto starters. Players of the popular mobile game, can obtain eggs to switch out their partners Pokemon with either Bulbasaur, Squirtle or Charmander.

“All players will be able to obtain an Egg from Profesor Bellis when they log into the game. Players will be able to choose if they want their Egg to hatch into Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle. Eggs hatch after players complete a certain number of battles, and they will also be able to choose their own names for these Pokémon. In addition, more Pokémon hatchable from Eggs will be made available in future updates—all of which can be paired with the game’s Main Character to form a sync pair.”

The correct choice will always be Bulbasaur, but I’m sure this will spark up another debate about the best original starter. I played Pokemon Masters for a while, and this might be enough of an incentive to redownload the mobile app while we wait for the Sword and Shield DLC.