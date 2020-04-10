Resident Evil 4 soundtrack is coming to vinyl

Laced Records and Capcom have announced that Resident Evil soundtracks are coming to vinyl.

Resident Evil 4 will be the first. It features the soundtrack on four LPs with fully remastered audio from the 2005 Nintendo GameCube version. It also features brand new sleeve artwork from Boris Moncel.

For the music score, composers Shusaku Uchiyama and Misao Senbongi ratcheted up the tension with layers of unsettling electronic sounds and percussion loops; and also created fan favourite tracks “Serenity” and “Save Theme” suffused with anxious, atmospheric synths.

The soundtrack has been remastered specifically for this release and will be press onto audiophile-quality, 180g heavyweight vinyl LPs. It will be housed in a special gatefold set. There will be two editions – Standard Edition with traditional black discs and Limited Edition with muddy gold discs – this will be exclusive to Laced Records store.

The vinyl is available for pre-order now priced at £70.00 / USD $80. The order will ship in June 2020.