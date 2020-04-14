Sony Giving Away Free Games With Play At Home Initiative

Sony has announced today that it’s offering two free games (well, technically it’s four) as part of its new Play At Home initiative. Aimed at helping people stay home during the Covid-19 pandemic, these games don’t require a subscription, they’re free to keep as long as you redeem them.

Announcing the Play At Home initiative: https://t.co/DDhu9dcVAj Stay safe and pick up Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for free from 16th April until 6th May. #PlayAtHome 💙 pic.twitter.com/dZTEhWtPgN — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) April 14, 2020

Between Thursday, April 16th and Wednesday, May 6th, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey will be free to claim. Yours to keep. Just be aware that downloads may take a little longer than usual.

On top of that, Sony is also helping out its independent development partners in this difficult time. Sony says: