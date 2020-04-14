Sony Giving Away Free Games With Play At Home Initiative

Sony has announced today that it’s offering two free games (well, technically it’s four) as part of its new Play At Home initiative. Aimed at helping people stay home during the Covid-19 pandemic, these games don’t require a subscription, they’re free to keep as long as you redeem them.
Announcing the Play At Home initiative: https://t.co/DDhu9dcVAj
Stay safe and pick up Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for free from 16th April until 6th May. #PlayAtHome 💙 pic.twitter.com/dZTEhWtPgN
— PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) April 14, 2020
Between Thursday, April 16th and Wednesday, May 6th, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey will be free to claim. Yours to keep. Just be aware that downloads may take a little longer than usual.
On top of that, Sony is also helping out its independent development partners in this difficult time. Sony says:
Independent developers are vital to the heart and soul of the gaming community and we understand the hardships and financial struggles that many smaller gaming studios are facing. With that, SIE has developed a fund to support them during this time. We have earmarked $10 million to support our independent development partners. More information about the fund, including participation criteria, will be made available soon.