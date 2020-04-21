Virtual Travis Scott “Astronomical” concert coming to Fortnite

Epic Games has announced that from 23-25 April there will be a one of a kind musical journey featuring Travis Scott in the world of Fortnite.

Built from the ground up, Astronomical is an other-worldly experience inspired by Cactus Jack’s creations.

To ensure that everyone will have a chance to experience Astronomical, Epic Games is setting up multiple tour dates with showtimes for players around the world. Players can jump into whichever time fits their schedule best, or alternatively they can catch an encore with their friends if they missed it.

The dates and times are below, with the doors opening thirty minutes before the show:

4/23 – The Americas – 7PM EDT

4/24 – EU & ME – 10AM EDT

4/25 – Asia & Oceania – 12AM EDT

4/25 – EU & ME – 11AM EDT

4/25 – The Americas – 6PM EDT

Travis Scott is the newest addition to the Icon Series in Fortnite. Players can get his outfits, emotes and more starting from today (21 April). Furthermore, if any players attend any of the Astronomical events, they will also receive the Astroworld Cyclone Glider and two loading screens for free.

Also beginning today are a number of Astronomical Challenges that players can complete to gather even more gear.