Xbox Announces New Limited Edition Cyberpunk 2077 Console

Xbox has announced that its final limited edition Xbox One X is on its way this June, and it’s a rather impressive-looking Cyberpunk 2077 console no less!

The bundle comes with the limited edition controller, plus a full download of Cyberpunk 2077 ready for its release on September 17th. Why do I say “ready for its release,” you ask? Well, that’s because this Xbox One X is coming in June! It will be strictly limited to just 45,000 units though, so you’ll have to be quick if you want one.

If you’ve already got an Xbox One X (or any Xbox One, for that matter) and you just want that controller, you’re in luck! The Xbox Wireless Controller – Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition will be available separately for £64.99, at select retailers.

There are more limited edition peripherals too, such as a charging stand, 2TB and 5TB Seagate Game Drives and even a SteelSeries Arctis 1 Johnny Silverhand Edition headset. You can see the full assortment here.

The Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Bundle will arrive in June, and Cyberpunk 2077 is due for release on Xbox, PlayStation 4 and PC on September 17th.